The Jaguar XE, XF and F-Pace get new engines

Jaguar announced that the 2018 XE, XF, and F-Pace, will get new engines. The XE S will be equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 engine producing 380 hp. The base version of the car will have a new 4-cylinder 2.0-liter petrol Ingenium engine that yields 200 and 250 hp. The XE 20t will be able to reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 7.1 seconds, while the XE 25t will be 0.8 seconds faster.









The car will also be offered with a new 2.0-liter bi turbo diesel engine producing 240 hp with 500 Nm of torque, from 1,500 rpm and it will have a fuel consumption of 5.2 liters/100 km, while it will emit 137 g/km of CO2.

The XF will be available with the same four-cylinder 2.0-liter Ingenium engine, producing 200 and 250 hp, with the power passing to the rear axle for the weakest version and to all the wheels for the strongest version. Similarly, the XF will be offered with the above mentioned diesel engine.

Finally, the F-Pace will be wearing the same 2.0-liter Ingenium engine, which will be offered with three power outputs of 163, 180 and 240 hp. The weakest version will be rear-wheel drive and it will consume only 4.8 liters/100 km, while the strongest version will have an all-wheel-drive system and it will be able to do the 0-100 km/h in 7.2 seconds, consuming 5.8 liters/100 km.