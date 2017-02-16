The payments of each F1 driver for 2017

The payments of each F1 driver for 2017

Formula 1 drivers are considered to be the world’s best-paid athletes and according to Fox News, the 20 drivers will earn this year from $150,000 up to $40 million.

On the table that follows you can see the amount each driver will be earning for 2017.

# Name Payment
20 Lance Unknown
19 Pascal Wehrlein $150,000
18 Esteban Ocon $185,000
17 Marcus Ericsson $285,000
16 Stoffel Vandoorne $300,000 (plus bonuses)
15 Carlos Sainz $750,000
14 Daniil Kvyat $750,000
13 Jolyon Palmer $1,000,000
12 Kevin Magnussen $1,000,000
11 Romain Grosjean $1,500,000
10 Sergio Perez $2,500,000
9 Max Verstappen $3,000,000 (plus bonuses)
8 Nico Hulkenberg $3,000,000
7 Felipe Massa $3,500,000
6 Daniel Ricciardo $6,500,000 (plus bonuses)
5 Kimi Raikkonen $7,000,000
4 Valtteri Bottas $8,500,000 (including bonuses)
3 Sebastian Vettel $30,000,000 (plus bonuses)
2 Lewis Hamilton $31,000,000 (plus bonuses)
1 Fernando Alonso $40,000,000 (including bonuses)