The payments of each F1 driver for 2017

Formula 1 drivers are considered to be the world’s best-paid athletes and according to Fox News, the 20 drivers will earn this year from $150,000 up to $40 million.
On the table that follows you can see the amount each driver will be earning for 2017.
|#
|Name
|Payment
|20
|Lance
|Unknown
|19
|Pascal Wehrlein
|$150,000
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|$185,000
|17
|Marcus Ericsson
|$285,000
|16
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|$300,000 (plus bonuses)
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|$750,000
|14
|Daniil Kvyat
|$750,000
|13
|Jolyon Palmer
|$1,000,000
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|$1,000,000
|11
|Romain Grosjean
|$1,500,000
|10
|Sergio Perez
|$2,500,000
|9
|Max Verstappen
|$3,000,000 (plus bonuses)
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|$3,000,000
|7
|Felipe Massa
|$3,500,000
|6
|Daniel Ricciardo
|$6,500,000 (plus bonuses)
|5
|Kimi Raikkonen
|$7,000,000
|4
|Valtteri Bottas
|$8,500,000 (including bonuses)
|3
|Sebastian Vettel
|$30,000,000 (plus bonuses)
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|$31,000,000 (plus bonuses)
|1
|Fernando Alonso
|$40,000,000 (including bonuses)