Specialty Vehicle Engineering presented a modified Camaro SS that produces 800 hp with 1,017 Nm of torque, which is equal to an increase of 345 hp and 400 Nm. The car’s 6.2-liter V8 engine was equipped with a forged crankshaft, aluminium pistons and a 1.8-liter supercharger.









Visually the car has Yenko logos, 20-inch rims, decorative strips, new mats and headrests with the logo of SVE. The upgrade package starts from $40,000 with the company building just 50 packages.