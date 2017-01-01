Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 vs Camaro SS in a rev battle

The Camaro ZL1 and Camaro SS are both reasonably priced muscle cars that are very powerful, very fast and they also sound awesome. The Camaro SS is equipped with a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 engine producing 455 hp and 617 Nm of torque, combined with an 8-speed automatic gearbox that enables it to do the 0-96 km/h in 4.0 seconds.

On the other hand the ZL1 is equipped with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine producing 650 hp with 882 Nm of torque that enables it to do the 0-96 km/h in 3.5 seconds and the quarter-mile in 11.4 seconds with an exit speed of 204 km/h. The cars have a price difference of about $23,000 and in the video that follows you can see and listen them in a rev battle.

