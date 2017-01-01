Liberty Walk presented three modified Lamborghini Aventadors

Liberty Walk presented three, custom Lamborghini Aventadors that feature a wide body kit consisting of wide fenders, a front spoiler, side skirts, a massive rear spoiler and a diffuser.









The body kit can be made either of polyester or CFRP, with the cars having forged wheels. The cost of the upgrade kit is about $60,000.

There are no mechanical upgrades on the Aventador, which is equipped with a 6.5-liter V12 engine producing 700 hp at 8,250 rpm with 690 Nm at 5,500 rpm, combined with a 7-speed gearbox that enables it to do the 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds with its top speed being 350 km/h.