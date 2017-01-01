Pagani teases the Huayra Roadster

Pagani released a teaser photo of the Huayra Roadster, which will be officially presented at the Geneva auto show in March. The Italian supercar will have a new rear part, with new lights, a new diffuser and new side skirts









It will be equipped with a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 AMG engine, producing 730 hp with 1,000 Nm of torque. The car will not have gull-wing doors, but it will have an upgraded suspension and chassis, so as to maintain the same levels of rigidity of the non convertible version and to handle the extra weight.

The power will be sent to the rear axle via a 7-speed serial box. The Pagani Huayra Roadster is expected to be released in a limited production of 100 units, with 75 of them having already been sold, while later, Pagani will produce the convertible version of the Huayra BC.