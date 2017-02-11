A beautiful Alpina B12 5.0 is heading to auction

One of the 97 Alpina B12 5.0 Coupe will be auctioned by Silverstone Auctions on 25 February. This is the improved version of the BMW 8 series (E31) that was modified by Alpina, to produce 350 hp with 470 Nm, while it was combined solely with an automatic transmission.

The car is able to do the 0-100 km/h in 6.8 seconds, with its top speed reaching 280 km/h. It is a 1991 model and it is painted in a Diamantschwarz color, while its interior features gray Nappa leather. It has traveled 39,000 miles and it is in an excellent condition, with its estimated selling price being between £45,000 and £55,000. You can see its listing here.

