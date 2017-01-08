Corning presented a car, that features Gorilla Glass at CES

Corning brought at CES a concept car, that features Gorilla Glass. The US company founded a new department, called Gorilla Glass for Automotive, which has developed a new form of glass, designed to have greater endurance than the glass used in the smartphones, allowing vehicles with Gorilla Glass to withstand the most extreme weather conditions.









Gorilla Glass is not only significantly more durable than the traditional glass, but it’s also lighter. That is why BMW uses it on the i8 and Ford uses it on the new GT. Corning stated that the special glass is up to 5.5 kg lighter than a traditional windscreen, being from 25 to 50% thinner and also it offers a better soundproofing.

The concept car that Corning presented, integrates the Gorilla Glass in the windshield, sunroof, dashboard screen, the screen on the steering wheel, the rear window and the touchscreen, built into the center console. Additionally, the glass of Corning supports augmented reality, something that can be done simply with the push of a button.