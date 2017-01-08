A gorgeous 1956 Alfa Romeo 1900C SS Coupe is heading to auction

The Alfa Romeo 1900 was the first car of Alfa that was built after the war, it featured a monocoque chassis and it was equipped with an inline 4-cylinder 1.9-liter engine with an aluminium cylinder head that produced 80 hp, which enabled the car to have a top speed of 150 km/h.

In 1951, Touring presented the 1900C Coupe that was driven by a 100 hp engine, with the Sprint Coupe version, that was a 2 + 2 sports coupe, having a beautiful, aerodynamic design, that attracted the attention of everybody.

In 1954, the car was equipped with a 1.975-liter engine, producing 115 hp that allowed it to reach 180 km/h and the model was renamed Super Sprint. In total 949 Sprint and 854 Super Sprint were built until 1958. A 1956 1900C Super Sprint will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s at Amelia Island, with its estimated selling price, being unknown for the moment.

