Ferrari 488 GTB by Misha Designs

Misha Designs presented a new carbon fiber body kit for the Ferrari 488 GTB. The body kit is offered in two versions, the simple one features new bumpers, a new bonnet, new side skirts, a new hood, a carbon splitter, new side air intakes, a diffuser and a spoiler.









The Limited version features extra wide fenders by 10 centimeters, a more aggressive diffuser, a larger spoiler, new side skirts and will be produced in just 20 units. The company says that it has begun accepting pre-orders, with first deliveries scheduled for April.

As a reminder the 488 GTB is equipped with a 3.9-liter V8 biturbo engine producing 670 hp at 8,000 rpm with 760 Nm at 3,000 rpm, that enable it to do the 0-100 km/h in 3,0 seconds and the 0–200 km/h in 8,3 seconds, with its top speed reaching 330 km/h.