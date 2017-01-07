An extremely rare 1953 Fiat 8V Supersonic by Ghia is heading to auction

The FIAT 8V was not only powerful, for its time, but it also was a beautiful car. In total only 114 FIAT 8V were produced, but there was also a special version of the car called 8V Supersonic, produced by Carrozzeria Ghia. This version had a design inspired by the early jet aircrafts.









The car was equipped with a 2.0-liter V8 that produced 105 hp and allowed it to have a top speed of 190 km/h. The FIAT 8V Supersonic is not only a beautiful sports coupe of the era, but also one of the rarest, as only eight such cars, were built. One of them will be auction by RM Sotheby’s at Amelia Island.

The auction house has not yet estimated a selling price, but what we know is that five years ago one of these cars had sold for $1.7 million, without being restored.