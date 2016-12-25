Old Concept Cars: Fiat Abarth 2000 Scorpione

The Abarth 2000 Scorpione, was based on the Abarth 2000 Sport Spider and it was designed by Pininfarina. It had a huge door/dome that incorporated the front window and opened upwards.

It had a single front light with 6 smaller lights in it, in order to not interfere with the aerodynamics. The car had also a huge glass engine cover, as well as huge vents and it was equipped with a 2-liter four-cylinder engine of Fiat that produced 220 hp.

The car had a dry weight of 670 kilos and it could do the 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds, with its top speed being 281 km/h.

The car was fully functional and today it is found in Japan, in Lake Yamanaka, where the local Gallery of Abarth is located.

