The Galpin Rocket Mustang will be produced by VLF Automotive

Galpin Auto Sports presented in 2014 at the Los Angelesauto show the Rocket, a modified Ford Mustang, that featured a carbon body and was designed by Henrik Fisker. Today Galpin announced that the car will be produced by VLF Automotive.









Aesthetically the car has a new body kit, consisting of air intakes on the bonnet, wide fenders, new bumpers, a spoiler and 21-inch ADV wheels with Pirelli P-Zero tires.

Mechanically it is equipped with a 5.0-litre V8 engine that after modifications, produces 735 hp, combined with an 6-speed manual gearbox, or optionally an automatic. The car features also large Brembo brake and an adjustable suspension. Its interior has a leather upholstery, carbon Recaro seats and metallic and carbon decorations.

The car will be sold by Galpin dealerships, with its price being $120,000 and the first deliveries to start by next spring.