An extremely rare Perana Zagato Z-One is up for sale

Zagato had presented at the 2009 Geneva auto show, the Perana Z-One, with the company from South Africa to collaborate with Zagato for preparing the model. The car was produced in just 10 units and one of them is up for sale on eBay, with its seller asking $125,999 for it.









The two-seater car, was based on the Corvette C6 and it was powered by a 6.2-liter LS3 V8 engine producing 550 hp with 675 Nm of torque. The total weight of the car is just 1,195 kg and it is able to do the 0-100 km/h in less than 4 seconds. When it was released it had a cost of approximately $120,000. The car has covered only 2,765 miles and you can see its listing here.