Maserati is recalling 50,260 cars

Maserati announced that they are recalling 50,260 Quattroporte, Ghibli and Levante produced between 2014 and 2017, due to two different problems.









The first recall involves 39,381 Quattroporte, Ghibli and Levante produced between 2014-2017, because a cable at the bottom of the front seats may be rubbed, while the seats are arranged, something that could cause a short-circuit.

The second recall involves 10,879 Quattroporte and Ghibli produced from 2014 to 2015 that can have a possible fuel leak. Owners of these cars will be notified, in order to go to their local dealerships and have their vehicles repaired, free of charge.