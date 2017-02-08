Prodrive and Renault will enter World Rallycross in 2018

Prodrive announced that they are developing, in colaboration with Renault, the Megane RX Supercar so that the GCK team can participate with it in the World Rallycross Championship of FIA, from 2018.









The race car is based on the new generation of the Megane and it has been designed and developed entirely by Prodrive. It is equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that will produce over 600 hp, like all of Rallycross racing cars.

The presentation of the car will be done in September, during the 9th Rallycross race of the year, that will take place in the city of Loheac, France. The driver of the car will be Guerlain Chicherit.