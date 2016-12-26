The new Corvette will be equipped with a 6.2-liter DOHC V8

In a document on GM’s website for the repairs of their cars, an engine codenamed LT5 with a 6.2-liter displacement, made its appearance. The engine will be on the list of General Motors by 2018 and it looks like it is going to be placed on the new Corvette.









The new LT5 will be made fully of aluminum and it will have two overhead camshafts (DOHC). The engine does not appear to have a turbo or a supercharger, something that might be later used on the ZR1 version of the car. DOHC motors can operate more easily in more high rpm, which means that the car will certainly be more powerful.