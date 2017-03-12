Italdesign and Airbus collaborated together to prepare the Flying Pop.Up Car Concept that was presented at the Geneva auto show. The autonomous vehicle features a detachable capsule-cabin that is mounted on the chassis.









At a time when there is a lot of traffic, a separate drone locates the vehicle and lifts the capsule in the air, taking the passengers to their destination. The rest of the car arrives later.

The ground vehicle has 130 km of autonomy and it is powered by two 80 hp electric motors that charge in 15 minutes. It has a top speed of 100 km/h and it has artificial intelligence. Its length is 2.6 meters, its width is 1.5 meters and its height reaches 1.4 meters, with the air vehicle producing 182 hp and being able to charge also within 15 minutes, while its autonomy is 100 km without passengers.