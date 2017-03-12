Kia Niro and Optima SportWagon plug-in hybrid

Kia presented the plug-in hybrid version of the Niro and Optima SportWagon. The Niro is equipped with a 1.6-liter atmospheric four-cylinder engine producing 105 hp with 147 Nm of torque and an electric motor of 61 hp, powered by a lithium polymer battery of 8.9 kWh, mounted under the rear seats.









The car is able to do the 0-100 km/h in 10.8 seconds, being 0.7 seconds faster than the simple hybrid Niro. Its electric range reaches 55 km.

The Optima Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) combines a 2.0-liter gasoline engine producing 156 hp with 189 Nm of torque and a 68 hp electric motor, powered by a lithium-ion battery of 9.8 kW that gives the car an electric autonomy of 44 km and a 965 km total autonomy.

The combined power output of the system is 205 hp. It is combined with an automatic six speed gearbox and its battery recharges in less than three hours with a level 2 charger of 240 volt, while a level 1 charger of 120 volt charges the battery in nine hours.