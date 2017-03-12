The Lexus UX Concept will pass in production

Lexus presented some months ago, at the Paris auto show, the UX Concept, a futuristic prototype crossover, which according to Sawa Yoshihiro, Vice-President of Lexus, will pass in production.









Sawa said that the production model, which will be placed under the NX, will not have the extreme futuristic design of the concept, but he believes that it will play an important role in attracting buyers with a younger age.

Lexus wants to reduce the median age of their buyers by changing the design of its upcoming models. Sawa did not disclose when the production of the UX will start.