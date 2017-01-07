Ford GT’s carbon fiber Ordering Kit

Ford will build just 1,000 GT for the coming four years and yesterday they presented the car’s carbon fiber Ordering Kit, that allows the future owners of the super car to create the GT of their dreams.









The box of the kit is made entirely of carbon fiber and has a latch, that is exactly the same as the one found in the racing Ford GT. Its interior features the eight exterior colors offered on the Ford GT, a series of interchangeable stripes, six different wheels and the combinations of leather, Alcantara and carbon that are available for the interior.

Finally, when Ford will build the car, they will send a plate, on which they will engrave the VIN number of the car, which can be placed on the exterior part of the box.