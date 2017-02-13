Old Concept Cars: Dodge Razor

Back in 2002 Dodge presented the Razor Concept, a small two-seater vehicle with rear wheel drive, that was supposed to pass to production, which unfortunately never happened.

It was equipped with a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine producing 250 hp with 312 Nm of torque, with the power passing to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox, which was developed by Mercedes. The car could do the 0-96 km/h in 6 seconds, with its top speed being 225 km/h.

Its design was dynamic and sporty and it had influences from European sports cars of previous decades, while its interior was extremely minimalist, something that blended naturally with its character.

