Infiniti Q50 and QX80 Signature Editions

Infiniti unveiled the Signature Editions of the Q50 and the QX80 presents. The Q50 Signature Edition is offered exclusively with a 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo engine producing 300 hp, new 17-inch wheels, a navigation system with voice commands, a sunroof and a leather upholstery.









The Infiniti QX80 Signature Edition has 22-inch wheels, chrome mirror covers, a leather upholstery and it is equipped with a 5.6-liter V8 engine delivering 400 hp. The car has many security systems, such as the Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Cruise Control, Predictive Forward Collision Warning and Lane Departure Prevention.