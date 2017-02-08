Infiniti Q50 and QX80 Signature Editions

By John Kendrick -
0
Infiniti Q50 and QX80 Signature Editions

More Infiniti news

infiniti

Advertisment




Infiniti unveiled the Signature Editions of the Q50 and the QX80 presents. The Q50 Signature Edition is offered exclusively with a 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo engine producing 300 hp, new 17-inch wheels, a navigation system with voice commands, a sunroof and a leather upholstery.

Infiniti Q50 and QX80 Signature Editions




The Infiniti QX80 Signature Edition has 22-inch wheels, chrome mirror covers, a leather upholstery and it is equipped with a 5.6-liter V8 engine delivering 400 hp. The car has many security systems, such as the Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Cruise Control, Predictive Forward Collision Warning and Lane Departure Prevention.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR