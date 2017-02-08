2018 Ford Expedition

Ford presented the new generation of the Expedition. The large SUV features an aluminium body, with its weight being reduced by 150 kilos, reaching 2,360 kg.









The car has a wheelbase that has been increased by 7.5 cm, with its total length being increased by 10 cm. The version with the long wheelbase is longer by 2.5 cm, having the same wheelbase with the previous generation Expedition.

The new Expedition has a towing capacity of 4,200 kg and it is powered by a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, combined with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The interior of the car has more pockets for small items, a leather upholstery, wooden decorations and aluminium details.

The car will be manufactured at the factory of the Ford in Kentucky, along with other Super Duty models of the company.