The Jannarelly Design-1 is now offered with a hard top roof

The Jannarelly Design-1, that was presented last year, is a new sports car, created by Anthony Jannarelly, the man who designed the Lykan HyperSport of W Motors.









To date the model was only available as a roadster, but the company presented also the coupe version of the car that features a carbon removable hardtop roof. Its design borrows elements from racing cars of the 1950s and 1960s and it is equipped with an atmospheric 3.5-liter V6 engine producing 304 hp with 371 Nm of torque, combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox, that sends the power to the rear axle.

The car has a length of 3,860 mm, and a height of 1,080 mm. It weighs only 710 kilos and it is able to do the 0-100 km/h in 4 seconds, with its top speed being 220 km/h. Both the roadster and the coupe, are offered with a body that is either made of polyester or carbon.