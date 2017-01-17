Italdesign teases a concept car that will be presented at Geneva

Italdesign released teaser photos of a new concept car that they will present at the Geneva auto show in March. It is too early to know what the company is preparing, but from the photo we can see how that the concept will have LED front lights.









According to rumors the car, will be quite different to what we are used to see from the company. The same rumors say that the company wanted to conclude an agreement with high-tech companies such as Apple, Google, or Tesla, so as to reduce its economic dependence from the Volkswagen Group.