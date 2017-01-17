Opel teases the Crossland X

Opel will unveil tomorrow the Crossland X, the model that will replace the Meriva and will make its official debut at the Geneva auto show in March.









The Crossland X will be a crossover, that will be placed over the Mokka X and will use the platform of the next Peugeot 2008 and Citroen C3 Picasso. It will be manufactured in the same factory with the previous cars in Zaragoza, Spain.

The Crossland X is part of the strategy “7 in 17” of Opel, which means that they will present 7 new models through 2017. In September, Opel will present the successor of the Zafira called Grandland X, that will be based on the floor of the Peugeot 3008 and will be manufactured at the factory of PSA in Sochaux.