Volkswagen Atlas Weekend Edition Concept

Volkswagen presented the Atlas Weekend Edition Concept, that is based on the SEL Premium version and it is equipped with a 3.6-litre VR6 engine producing 276 hp, combined with an 8-speed automatic transmission which sends the power to all the wheels.









It stands on 18-inch wheels, it has a special ceiling box which can hold up to 501 liters, a special separator in the trunk, bases for tablets on the backs of the front seas, for the rear passengers, new mats and tinted rear windows. Volkswagen indicates that several of the accessories of the Atlas Weekend Edition Concept, will be available to dealers by spring.