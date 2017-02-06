The A. Kahn Design Vengeance Volante will be presented at Geneva

A. Kahn Design had presented at last year’s Geneva auto show the Vengeance, a modified Aston Martin DB9, with the company’s own touches in design.









At this year’s Geneva auto show the company will present the convertible version of the model, which will be named Vengeance Volante.

Mechanically the car will be equipped with a 5.9-liter V12 engine producing 510 hp. In terms of design Kahn says that the car will borrow design elements from Aston Martin’s designs from the 1980s and 90s, with its handmade body being made of aluminum and other lightweight composite materials.