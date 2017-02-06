This is the first photo of the Mercedes Maybach G650 Landaulet, which brings back the Landaulet name of the luxurious cars of the company, having a soft top roof for the rear passengers.









The G650 Landaulet is based on the G500 4×4² and it is equipped with a 6.0-liter V12 twin-turbo engine producing 630 hp with 1,000 Nm of torque. The car is based on an elongated wheelbase version, in order to provide greater comfort for the rear passengers.

The rear part of the cabin is separated from the driver, with the console between them to have switches for controlling the settings of the seats and other functionalities.