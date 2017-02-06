The promo videos of the Alfa Romeo Giulia for the Super Bowl

The 51st Super Bowl is already over, with the trophy ending up in the hands of the Patriots, who won with 34-28 over the Falcons. The Super Bowl, records always the biggest viewership in the U.S. in comparison to any other event, with the people watching being more than 100 million!









This is a good opportunity for companies to promote their products to a very wide range of people. A promo video of 30 seconds costed $2.5 million dollars in 2010, but Fox’s demands this year have doubled.

Now they charge $5 million dollars for anyone who wants to advertise during the Super Bowl. At the same time some of the promo videos presented at Super Bowl are true masterpieces, like the Mercedes AMG GT promo video. Among the many automakers that presented promo cideos, Alfa Romeo presented 3 videos, that you can enjoy bellow.