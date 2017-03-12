Old Concept Cars: Ford Mustang Giugiaro

Back in 2006 Giugiaro presented a very interesting version of the Mustang, that was developed by the son of the famous designer.









The concept had doors that opened upwards with a simple touch, a glass roof and a wide body kit. Instead of external mirrors it had cameras, while its rear lights were a modern remake of those of the 1964 Mustang.

The car was equipped a 4.6-liter V8 that featured a Ford Racing supercharger which bumped the power to 500 hp. Its interior featured horse leather, a three-spoke steering wheel with a flat bottom, while its center console was divided by a chrome bar.