Kia revealed the specifications of the new Picanto, that will make its official debut at the Geneva auto show. The car will be offered in a simple and in a GT-Line version.

The new generation of the Picanto has a luggage space of 255 liters, the largest in its class, that raises to 1,010 liters, when the rear seats are folded.

Mechanically it will be available with a four-cylinder aluminum naturally aspirated 1.0-liter engine producing 67 hp at 5,500 rpm and 96 Nm at 3,500 rpm, combined solely with a 5-speed manual transmission, the second engine that it will be offered with, is a 1.25-liter naturally aspirated engine producing 84 hp at 6,000 rpm and 122 Nm at 4,000 rpm, available with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic.

Finally, the most powerful engine will be a 3-cylinder turbo engine producing 100 hp at 4,500 and 172 Nm torque at 1,500 rpm, combined exclusively with a 5-speed manual transmission, that enables the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.1 seconds, with its top speed reaching 180 km/h.

The car’s weight ranges from 953 until 993 kilos, depending on the version of the engine. The Picanto has a 35 liter fuel tank, while its interior features a large 7-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The optional equipment includes a rear view camera and a wireless cell phone charger.