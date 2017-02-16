2018 Hyundai Accent

Hyundai unveiled officially the fifth generation of the Accent, at the 2017 Canadian International Auto show. The model will start its sales in the third quarter of 2017. The new Accent has become larger, with it wheelbase having grown by 10 centimeters, thus offering more space for its passengers.









It is equipped with a 1.6-liter engine producing 132 hp with 161 Nm of torque that is offered with either a five speed manual, or a five-speed automatic transmission. Finally the car has an automatic braking system.