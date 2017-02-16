Ferrari 812 Superfast

Ferrari presented the Superfast 812, that will make its debut at the Geneva auto show, next month. The new model is powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine that produces 800 hp at 8,500 rpm with 718 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, that enables it to do the 0-100 km/h do in 2.9 seconds, with its top speed being 340 km/h.









The engine delivers 123 horses per liter, with 80% of torque being available from 3,500 rpm, improving driveability at low revs. The engine features a new direct injection system, coupled with a variable-geometry air intake that is inspired by atmospheric F1 engines. The power passes to the rear axle via a dual-clutch automatic gearbox that makes changes even faster.

The engine delivers 60 hp more than 6.3-liter V12 of the F12 that it replaces and it is the most powerful naturally aspirated engine that Ferrari has ever built.

The 812 Superfast is the first Ferrari that has the EPS (Electric Power Steering) system, the fifth edition of the SSC (Side Slip Control) and the second version of the Virtual Short Wheelbase version that we saw on the F12tdf. It is basically a four wheel steer system, which uses a control unit that automatically changes the direction of the rear axle, depending on the speed of the vehicle and the angle and speed of the steering wheel.

The car’s design was done by the Ferrari Styling Centre and it features sporty lines and beautiful angles. The rear part of 812 Superfast draws inspiration from the 1963 365 GTB4, with its LED lights being incorporated flawlessly in the design.

The hood has dual air intakes, while the rear part has quad exhaust tailpipes and a spoiler. The Superfast 812 has active aerodynamics, with many parts of its body being able to move, like the active front flippers on the lower front part and the rear spoiler.

The Interior of the 812 Superfast is sporty, it has ergonomic bucket seats, a new infotainment system, a new steering wheel, a new instrument panel, newly designed air intakes and a new air-conditioning unit.