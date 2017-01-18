Lada has confirmed that they are preparing the new Niva

The CEO of AvtoVaz, Nicolas Maure confirmed that the company is working on a new generation of the Lada Niva. The car was firstly produced in 1977 and since then it has remained almost unchanged.









Some rumors had said that the successor of the current Lada Niva will share several elements with the Dacia Duster, in order to keep the cost of production low, but this will not happen. It is still too early to talk about the design or mechanical parts, as the launch of the car is expected in mid 2018, with the Niva probably borrowing elements from the Vesta and Xray.