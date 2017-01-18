Alfa Romeo Stelvio First Edition

By Marco Vertizeli -
Alfa Romeo announced the First Edition of the Stelvio, which will be offered with a four-cylinder 2.0-liter engine producing 280 hp with 400 Nm of torque, with the power to pass to all the wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The engine is the same one as that of the Giulia Veloce. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio First Edition will be able to accelerate to 100 km/h from a stanstill in 5.7 seconds, having a top speed of 230 km/h. Its fuel consumption will be 7 liters/100 km, while it will emit 161 g/km of CO2.

Its interior will have a leather upholstery, heated and electrically adjustable seats, a wood trim, aluminum gearshift controls and a navigation system with an 8.8-inch 3D screen. It will be available with 20-inch alloy wheels, calipers painted in the body colour, Bi-Xenon lights with LED fog lights, lighting on the door handles and tinted rear windows.

