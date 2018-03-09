Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder

Lamborghini presented the Huracan Performante Spyder in Geneva. The car is powered by a 5.2-liter V10 atmospheric engine, producing 640 hp at 8,000 rpm with 600 Nm of torque. It has a new air intake, a new exhaust, titanium valves, with its weight being reduced by 35 kg, with almost 11 kg, being reduced by the new exhaust.









It is able to do the 0-100 km/h in 3.1 seconds and the 0-200 km/h in 9.3 seconds, before reaching its top speed of 325 km/h. It weighs 1,507 kg, having a weight ratio of 43:57 back and front. Its roof can open within 17 seconds, even when the car is moving at 50 km/h.

Extensive use of carbon has been made throughout the car’s body (spoiler, engine cover, front spoiler, rear bumper, vents and active parts). The big difference of the car comes from the advanced Active Aerodynamic system ALA (Aerodynamica Lamborghini Attiva). Its price starts from €219,600 in Europe, from £195,000 in England and from $309,000 in the US.