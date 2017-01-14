Life-size Lego Batmobile from Chevrolet

Chevrolet teamed with DC Comics and they built a life-sized Batmobile from Lego bricks for the new LEGO Batman movie, due in cinemas next month, with the car being presented at the Detroit auto show.









It has a length of 5.1 meters, a width of 2.81 m and a height of 2.1 meters. Chevrolet used 344,187 bricks, with the total weight of the car being 768 kilos. The Lego Batmobile was assembled by students of communities of Detroit, Cody Rouge, A World in Motion and the First Lego League.

The car has bricks with 17 different colors, while it took 222 hours to design and 1,833 hours to construct. The construction is based on a frame made from almost 25 meters of aluminum tube, that weighs 128 kg.

Chevrolet has equipped its interior with the latest technology in terms of connectivity, such as bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and even 4G LTE Wi-Fi.