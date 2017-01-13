Manhart MH2 630

Manhart presented the MH2 630, a modified BMW M2 equipped with a 3.0-liter turbo engine that after modifications produces 630 hp with 750 Nm of torque, combined with the DCT gearbox of the M4.









The car has carbon-ceramic brakes and a new body kit consisting of a ventilated carbon bonnet, a new front splitter, a new diffuser and a new carbon “kidneys”. The changes are completed with new wheels and a KW Clubsport 3 lower suspension. Its interior features a leather upholstery with gold stitching and Recaro Sportster CS seats.