Nissan Navara Trek-1

Nissan presented a special version of the Navara, called Trek-1. Only 1,500 Navara Trek-1 will be built, with the car being based on the Tekna equipment version. It will be offered in white or black and it has LED lights on the ceiling, black bars, a tonneau cover and 18-inch black alloy wheels.









Mechanically it is equipped with a 2.3-liter twin-turbo diesel engine producing 160 and 190 horsepower in two different versions, combined with a five-speed manual transmission, with the version with 190 hp being offered also with a 7-speed automatic transmission.

Its additional equipment features a sunroof, a leather upholstery, heated front seats, a driver’s seat with 8 settings, a tow hitch and a differential lock.