Maserati North America announced that they are recalling for the second time the Levante, before the car completes a year of commercial presence.









The Italian company is recalling 1,515 luxury SUVs, because of a problem in the transmission system. The software of the engine of the Levante S can cause the transmission to go into neutral or to shut off the engine when the vehicle speed is about 2 miles per hour, which can increase the chances of an accident.