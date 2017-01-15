Ferrari 488 GTB by Liberty Walk

Liberty Walk presented a body kit for the Ferrari GTB 488 at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon. The new body kit consists of a front splitter, wide fenders, new side skirts, a ducktail spoiler and a large diffuser, with all the parts being made of carbon or optionally by polyester.









There are no modifications on the mechanical parts of the car, which is equipped with a 3.9-liter V8 bi turbo engine producing 670 hp at 8,000 rpm with 760 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm, that enable it to do the 0-100 km/h in 3 seconds and the 0–200 km/h in 8,3 seconds, with its top speed being 330 km/h.