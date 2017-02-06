Mercedes-Benz SLC RedArt and SL designo Edition

Mercedes-Benz released two new special editions for the SLC and SL. The SLC RedArt is offered for the SLC 180, SLC 200, SLC 250d, SLC 300 and SLC 43 AMG, in 8 different exterior colors, including the Designo Selenite Grey Magno and Designo Iridium Silver Magno. It has red accents on the front bumper, on the side air vents and at the rear diffuser.









Its interior features a black leather and grey Nappa upholstery, red seat belts, red accents, new mats and special logos on the headrests.

The SL designo Edition is offered for the SL 400 and SL 500, with the cars being painted in a blue color. This edition features forged AMG wheels, special tags, a Nappa leather upholstery, white seat belts, a black leather steering wheel and it is equipped with the Active Multicontour Driving Assistance system with the Steering Pilot system, Active Brake Assist, Active Sport Assist and Active Blind Lane Keeping Assist.