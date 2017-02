Mitsubishi presented at the Chicago auto show the Outlander Sport Limited Edition. This version is based on the LE equipment level and it features an aluminium tank cap, black mirrors, 18 inch alloy wheels, fog lights, xenon lights, a rear view camera and special logos.









Its interior features red stitching on the steering wheel, the gear shifter, the hand brake and the heated seats. It also has aluminum pedals and an infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.