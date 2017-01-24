Mitsubishi released a teaser photo of their new crossover

Mitsubishi released the first teaser photo of their new crossover, which will debut at the Geneva auto show and will be the main competitor of the Honda CR-V and the Nissan Qashqai. The model will be called Eclipse and it will be larger than the ASX, with its design borrowing elements from the XR-PHEV II that was presented at the 2015 Geneva auto show.









Mechanically it will be available with gasoline and diesel engines, among which will be a new 1.5-liter turbo gasoline engine. The engines will be combined with mechanical and CVT transmissions, with an all-wheel-drive system to be offered in the optional equipment.