Mitsubishi teases the Eclipse Cross

Mitsubishi will bring at Geneva the Eclipse Cross, a new crossover car that will be the main competitor of the Nissan Qashqai. The model will be larger than the ASX and smaller than Outlander, with its design borrowing elements from the rest of the crossovers of the company.









It will have LED lights and chrome decorations. Mechanically it will be offered with gasoline and diesel engines, among which, will be a new 1.5-liter turbo gasoline engine. The engines will be available with manual and CVT transmissions, with an all-wheel-drive system to be offered in the optional equipment.