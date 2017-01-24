Porsche confirmed the production of the Panamera Sport Turismo

Porsche confirmed that they will present at the Geneva auto show the Panamera Sport Turismo, that will borrow design elements from the Sport Turismo concept that was presented at the Paris auto show in 2012.









The Panamera was first presented in 2009 and it has sold 150,000 units from then, with its demand falling gradually. Porsche wants to raise the car’s sales with the new version, since in Europe these type of cars are pretty popular, in US and China however, people show a clear preference for SUVs. The Panamera Sport Turismo will not go on sale before the Mission EV sees the light of production in 2018.