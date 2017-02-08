Morgan presented the Junior EV, which is based on the EV3 concept and is aimed at children aged 6 years and older. The body of the car is made from carbon, the dashboard is made from wood, there is a leather upholstery and a tiny windshield.









It is equipped with an electric motor that gives it a top speed of 16 km/h, making the Morgan Junior EV, faster than the corresponding McLaren P1 child car. It has 16 km of autonomy, with its batteries being able to be charged in 4 hours.

It is offered in three basic colors, while for an additional cost you can choose one of the 40,000 colors offered by Morgan in their mainstream models. It is accompanied by a 12 month warranty and you can buy it from the official site of the company.