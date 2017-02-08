Rumors: The Audi RS Q5 will be presented in Geneva

By John Kendrick -
Rumors The Audi RS Q5 will be presented in Geneva

According to rumors the new Audi RS Q5 will be presented at the Geneva auto show. The head of the company, Stephan Winkelmann said in a recent interview that an RS model the size of the Q5 will make its debut in Geneva.

“Geneva is ahead of us”, said Winkelmann. “And we will launch there, a particularly important car for us, because it will mark a new era of Audi Sport in the B-segment of the SUV category. You will see very soon what I am talking about”, he said.

The upcoming Q5 RS will most likely be equipped with an upgraded version of the 3.0-liter V6 engine of the SQ5 or a 2.9-liter V6 of Porsche. The maximum power is expected to exceed 450 hp, that would enable the car to do the 0-100 m/h comes in less than five seconds and to have a top speed, which will be electronically limited to 250 km/h.

To new Q5 RS is part of Audi’s Sport program for the best-selling SUVs, a program that includes also the RS Q2, RS Q4 and RS Q6.

Main picture from X-Tomi Design

